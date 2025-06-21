Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

He was speaking in a meeting of the OIC group on Jammu and Kashmir, held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

“The human rights violations are taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir on daily basis and Kashmiris have endured decades of oppression,” Dar said.

He emphasized that both the Kashmiri and Palestinian people are engaged in struggles for their legitimate rights.

“The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he said, reiterating that Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people in their fight for freedom.

Commenting on regional tensions, Dar criticized India’s response to the Pahalgam incident, accusing New Delhi of choosing aggression over investigation.

“Instead of probing the incident, India leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan,” he stated, adding that Pakistan acted in self-defense and targeted only military installations during its response.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar expressed concern at the rising tensions in the Middle East and said that Iran has the full right to defend itself.

Addressing the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers regarding Israeli aggression against Iran, Foreign Minister Dar said that Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s aggression against Iran, calling Israeli actions a serious violation of international law.

He stated that Israeli aggression poses a threat to global peace and that Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

Dar said that dialogue is the only viable solution to the conflict between Iran and Israel.