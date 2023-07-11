Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk) : Saudi Arabia has deposited $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday, thanking the kingdom for living up to its earlier commitment of providing finances to cash-strapped Pakistan, which needed to fill a financing gap demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout program.

In March, the IMF asked Pakistan to secure financing assurances from friendly states and multilateral donors before it could release a $1.1 billion tranche, after which China rolled over its $2 billion loan to the cash-strapped South Asian nation. This was followed by a $2 billion pledge by Saudi Arabia and the UAE promising $1 billion support to Islamabad.

While Pakistan’s previous agreement with the international lender expired, it signed a staff-level agreement for $3 billion last month.

The announcement came as a massive relief for Pakistan, which has been facing an economic crisis for the last several months, with soaring inflation, a depreciating currency and critically low foreign exchange reserves pushing the country to the brink of default.

“They [Saudi Arabia] have placed their deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan,” Dar said during a video message. “It has been credited to the state bank’s account. It will directly increase Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.”

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received deposit of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending 14July2023. — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) July 11, 2023

Dar said Pakistan’s forex reserves, which closed at $9.6-9.7 billion last Friday, would increase to $11.6-11.7 billion after the recent deposit by the Saudi government.

“I would like to thank the leadership of Saudi Arabia, particularly King Salman and Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and their leadership for standing with Pakistan at every moment,” Dar said. “They fulfill their role as a true brother of Pakistan.”

Dar said Pakistan would receive more positive developments in the coming days, adding that the country’s economic matters would experience further stability.

Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf countries. Islamabad shares deep ties rooted in shared culture, history and faith with the kingdom which also serves as a major investment partner for the South Asian country and a massive source of remittances for Pakistan.

courtesy : arab news