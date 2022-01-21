Pakistan records 23 new Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus infections and deaths are rising sharply to a new peak amid the latest wave of Covid-19 as cases from the Omicron variant surged across Pakistan with the positivity ratio touching 13 percent.

The number of deaths has been low during the spread of the Omicron variant but it was now picking up as Pakistan reported over 20 deaths after many months.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning, Pakistan recorded 23 new deaths and 7,678 coronavirus cases fuelling the infectivity rate to 12.93 percent during the last 24 hours (Thursday).

As per the NCOC statistics, after the addition of 23 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 29,065 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,353,479 after adding the fresh 7,678 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 59,343 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 12.93 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 961.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), as many as 814 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,266,479. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 57,935.

As many as 516,874 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 458,879 in Punjab, 183,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115,047 in Islamabad, 33,812 in Balochistan, 34,997 in Azad Kashmir and 10,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,096 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,727 in Sindh, 5,968 in KP, 971 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Three million new infections per day –

The world recorded more than three million coronavirus cases per day on average between January 13 and 19, the latest AFP tally shows, with the Omicron variant fuelling new infections.

– France eases restrictions –

French Prime Minister Jean Castex unveils a gradual lifting of Covid restrictions, made possible by a vaccine pass that will be required for most public areas starting Monday.

– Austria approves mandatory jabs –

Austria’s parliament approves in a vote the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, becoming the first European country to do so.

– Record cases in Moscow –

Moscow reports a record number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours, with 11,557 new infections, surpassing a previous record set last June.

– Africa cases plummet –

Cases of Covid have plummeted in Africa and deaths are declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak, the UN says.

– Sweden eases quarantine –

Sweden eases its coronavirus quarantine rules to tackle staffing shortages in critical services as the number of cases of the Omicron variant in the country soars.

– Ski champion in doubt –

Poland’s world ski jumping champion Piotr Zyla is a doubt for next month’s Beijing Olympics, after the Polish Ski Association (PZN) says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

– More than 5.5 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,563,359 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Thursday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 857,778, followed by Brazil with 621,855, India on 487,693 and Russia 324,060.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.