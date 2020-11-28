Pakistan records 3,045 new cases, 45 deaths

F.P Report

According to official data, Saturday recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, pushing the overall tally to 392,326.

While the death toll was 45 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall figure to 7,942 dropping recovery ratio from 95% to 86% as active cases rose to 46,861. A total of 337,553 patients have recovered.

Both of the figures, however, were slightly less than what was recorded Friday dropping the

“smart” lockdown restrictions, including a ban on public meetings and rallies, closing cinemas and theaters and banning indoor weddings and public gatherings have also been re-imposed by the authorities. As it was warned by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself that the situation was worsening last week as new cases spiked in major cities.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who leads the country’s anti-virus strategy, has also said the situation could worsen as hospitals are being overwhelmed.

Pakistan reported more than 50,000 new infections in November alone.