Pakistan records 41 Corona deaths in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus infections and positivity ratio have nosedived as Pakistan recorded 1,400 cases, 41 deaths during the last 24 hours (Monday), showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.

Amid the government’s robust approach to get implemented the Covid-19 guidelines across Pakistan amid new steps to target the unvaccinated people, the coronavirus positivity ratio took a deep plunge and was a little over three percent in several months.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 41 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 27,638 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,241,825 after adding the fresh 1,400 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Monday), a total of 44,116 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.17 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 4,015.

During the last 24 hours (Tuesday), as many as 2,042 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,164,219. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 59,968.

As many as 456,343 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 429,655 in Punjab, 173,353 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,217 in Islamabad, 32,875 in Balochistan, 34,074 in Azad Kashmir and 10,308 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,575 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,361 in Sindh, 5,514 in KP, 919 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.