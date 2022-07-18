Pakistan records 492 new coronavirus cases with 5 deaths

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 492 new coronavirus cases along with 5 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by the NIH, after the addition of 5 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 30,445, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2.42 percent, as 492 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 20,361 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,546,744.

The number of active patients is 9,707 with 169 patients in critical condition.

There were 957 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,506,592 with a 97.4% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 157 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 510,398. In Punjab, 3 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 13,585. 491,786 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 266 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 588,093. There was one new death reported related to the deadly disease as the death toll in Sindh reached 8,145. 567,237 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 42 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 220,508. The province reported one new virus-related death as the death toll reached 6,326. 212,886 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan recorded 2 new cases as the tally reached 35,654. The province reported no new death as the death toll remained 378. 35,108 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 19 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 136,850. With no new death reported in the Federal Capital, the death toll reached 1,027. The number of recovered patients is 134,140 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 6 new cases during the last 24 hours as the tally reached 43,465. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 793. 42,517 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 1 new case during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 11,776. With no new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 191. The number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reached 11,546.