Pakistan records 639 coronavirus cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The provinces of Punjab and Sindh have reported no fatality as Pakistan has recorded another 639 coronavirus cases and four deaths during the last 24 hours (Wednesday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

There was no change in the Covid-19 death toll in Punjab which stands at 13,535 and in Sindh it stands at 8,085.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of four new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,291 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,516,789 after adding the fresh 639 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 36,241 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.76 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 707.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), as many as 581 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,468,449. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 18,049.

As many as 570,934 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,279 in Punjab, 217,690 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,736 in Islamabad, 35,403 in Balochistan, 43,149 in Azad Kashmir and 11,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,294 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Pandemic not yet over: WHO –

The pandemic is “far from over”, the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, two years after he first used the term to wake the world up to the emerging threat of Covid-19.

Earlier United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution.

– Six million dead –

Coronavirus has killed at least 6,011,769 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on Wednesday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 961,935, followed by Brazil on 652,829 and India with 515,355.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

– Austria ends obligatory jabs –

Austria suspends mandatory vaccinations for all adults, saying the pandemic no longer poses the same danger just weeks after it became the first European Union country to adopt such a law.

– Hong Kong calms fears –

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says mandatory testing of the entire population is no longer a priority after fears of a strict Chinese-style citywide lockdown triggered panic.

– Gabon to lift curfew –

President Ali Bongo Ondimba orders Gabon’s government to lift all anti-virus restrictions, including a strict curfew in place for two years.

“I announce to you the lifting of all restrictive measures in force… they are no longer justified,” Bongo said in a televised speech.