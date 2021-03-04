Pakistan records 64 more coronavirus deaths, 1,519 infections in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another 64 people lost their lives due to coronavirus whereas 1,519 new infections were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Wednesday), showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, with the addition of 64 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 13,076 while the number of total confirmed cases stood at 585,435, after adding 1,519 new ones.

During the past 24 hours (Wednesday), 987 patients have recovered from the virus while the number of total recoveries stood at 555,242. The total count of active cases throughout Pakistan was 17,117.

As many as 258,904 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 174,191 in Punjab, 73,007 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,921 in Islamabad, 19,084 in Balochistan, 10,371 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,957 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 5,480 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,388 in Sindh, 2,096 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 503 in Islamabad, 307 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 40,473 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours (Wednesday) while 9,097,413 samples have been tested so far.