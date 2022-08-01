Health

Pakistan records 656 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Frontier Post
F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 656 new coronavirus cases along with one virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by the NIH, after 1 more coronavirus-related death, the death reached 30,488, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan was recorded at 3.35 percent, as 656 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 19,611 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,555,247.

There are 161 patients in critical condition in different hospitals.

