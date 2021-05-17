Pakistan records 74 deaths, 3,232 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another 74 people lost their lives to the coronavirus whereas 3,232 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours (Sunday) across Pakistan, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday morning.

As per the latest NCOC statistics, after the addition of 74 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 19,617 which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Pakistan was 8.8 percent as 3,232 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 36,725 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 880,362 that returned positive after conducting 12,480,767 total tests so far.

The number of active cases in the country is 68,223 with 4,443 patients in critical condition.

There were 3,754 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 792,522 with a 90% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 1,700 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 327,362 with 30,575 active cases.

In Punjab, 44 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 9,411. With 2,008 new recoveries, 287,376 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 1,116 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 299,194 with 18,317 active cases. With seven new deaths related to the deadly disease, the death toll in Sindh reached 4,801.

With 487 new recoveries, 276,076 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 251 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 127,038 with 7,824 active cases. The province reported 20 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 3,786. With 645 new recoveries, 115,428 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan has recorded another 35 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 23,866 with 1,098 active cases. The province reported three new deaths as the death toll reached 267.

With 103 new recoveries, 22,501 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 98 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 79,221 with 8,490 active cases. With no new death reported in the Federal Capital as the virus death toll remains 731.

With 443 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 70,000 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 27 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 18,258 with 1,823 active cases. With no new death reported, the death toll remains 514.

There were 64 new recoveries in the AJK as 15,921 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded five new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached at 5,423 with 96 active cases. No new death reported in the province as the death toll remains at 107.

There were four new recoveries reported as well as number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reaches 5,220.