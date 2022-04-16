Pakistan records 76 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,151. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,363 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 76 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,517 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,614 in Punjab, 219,362 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,148 in Islamabad, 43,304 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,723 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,880,235 coronavirus tests and 25,363 in the last 24 hours. 1,490,947 patients have recovered in the country whereas 211 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.30 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,808,425 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 54,375 in last 24 hours. 120,479,239 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 122,885 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 244,175,493 with 196,761 in the last 24 hours.