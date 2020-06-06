Pakistan records 97 coronavirus deaths in single day with 4,734 new infections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 93,983 with 4,734 new infections reported within last 24 hours, on Saturday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 34,889 cases have been detected in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 12,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 331 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 897 in Gilgit Baltistan,

So far 32,581 patients have recovered their health, while the death toll now stands at 1,935 with 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 22,185 tests to detect coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 660,508.

Global death toll of coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 393,212 lives across the world so far, with over six point six million confirmed cases.

The United States tops the list with over 110,173 deaths followed by the Britain with 39,904 and Italy with 33,689 deaths.

More than 3 million people have recovered from the infection.