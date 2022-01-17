Pakistan registers 4,340 new coronavirus cases; 7 deaths

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The daily coronavirus toll in Pakistan continues to rise as the country reported 4,340 new coronavirus cases along with 7 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by NCOC, after the addition of 7 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 29,019, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reaches 8.71 percent, as 4,340 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 49,809 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,328,487.

The number of active cases in the country is 35,677 with 781 patients in critical condition.

There were 207 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,263,791 with a 95.1% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 1,131 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 453,392 with 9,564 active cases. In Punjab, 2 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 13,090. With no new recovery reported, 430,738 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 2,670 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 502,500 with 22,678 active cases. There was 3 new death reported related to the deadly disease as the death toll in Sindh reached 7,697. With 119 new recoveries, 472,125 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 112 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 182,311 with 919 active cases. The province reported 2 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 5,960. With 20 new recoveries, 175,432 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan recorded 6 new cases as the tally reached 33,705 with 61 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll reached 367. With 3 new recoveries, 33,277 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 413 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 111,376 with 2,376 active cases. With no new death reported in the Federal Capital, the death toll remained 969. With 62 recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 108,031 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 8 new cases during the last 24 hours as the tally reached 34,758 with 64 active cases. With no new death reported, the death toll reached 749. There were 3 new recoveries in the AJK as 33,945 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded no new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 10,445 with 15 active cases. With no new death reported in the province the death toll remains at 187. With no new patient recovered, the number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reached 10,243.