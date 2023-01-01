Pakistan rejects baseless allegations of human rights abuse

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office has categorically rejected the allegations of human rights abuses leveled by the US lawmakers, foreign NGOs, and foreign media regarding the handling of the rioters involved in the May 9 violence.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said that Pakistan was fully committed to global human rights standards and domestic laws regarding basic rights and civil liberties in its country, while accusation regarding alleged violations of basic rights of those involved in recent violence is baseless and untrue.

The foreign office strongly debuted and termed those allegations unfounded and noted that Pakistan was complying with all global and domestic laws in its dealing with accused miscreants.

The Spokesperson maintained that Pakistan is a country that runs in line with the constitution and the law, while all human and citizenry rights of the citizens are comprehensively covered and ensured by the constitution. However, the individuals involved in May 9 violence are being brought to justice according to the law, maintained Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

To another question regarding US fashion designer Khadija Shah, the Spokesperson told the newsmen that US Embassy in Islamabad has requested counselor access to its citizen and that case had been sent to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) which takes the final decision in such cases.

While responding to a media query regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Dr. Aafia’s case is an old case and the government of Pakistan and our mission in the United States is continuously providing all possible diplomatic and legal assistance to her.

To another question regarding the controversial mural recently installed outside the Indian parliament, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan rejects the revisionist and expansionist vision displayed by New Delhi in the form of that mural and the statements being made by the leaders of the Indian ruling party in recent days.

According to her, such actions and statements reflect India’s hegemonic ambition in the region and cause grave concerns in countries in South Asia.

To another question regarding Pakistan’s Kashmir policy, the Foreign Office noted that Pakistan has had a consistent policy over the past 70 years on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. That states that it is disputed territory and India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir and steps must be taken to resolve this issue according to the desire of Kashmiri people in line with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The Spokesperson welcomed the normalization of relations and the reopening of the Embassies of Saudi Arabia and Iran in each other countries and hope for booming ties between both brotherly nations.