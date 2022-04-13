Pakistan rejects India-US statement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the unwarranted reference in the statement issued after the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on April 11, terming the assertions as ‘malicious, lacking any credibility’.

“It is unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism is being used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion away from the real and emerging terrorism threats. The assertions made against Pakistan in the statement are malicious and lack any credibility,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The gratuitous reference in the statement alluding to some non-existent and dismantled entities betrayed misplaced counter-terrorism focus of both countries.

“We expect and urge the partner countries to take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from associating themselves with positions that are one-sided, politically motivated, and divorced from ground realities. Our concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the U.S.-India Statement have been conveyed to the U.S. side through diplomatic channels,” it was added.