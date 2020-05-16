Pakistan rejects Indian Army Chief’s recent comments leveling allegations against Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected Indian Army Chief’s recent comments leveling allegations against Islamabad and hurling threats, saying these are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is the direct consequence of New Delhi’s unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism would not succeed.

The spokesperson added that India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperiled peace and security in South Asia.

The spokesperson urged the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.