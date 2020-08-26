Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet”

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the so-called “charge sheet” by India’s National Invest-igation Agency which mischievously attempts to imp-licate Pakistan in the Pul-wama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri said that the fabrications in the reported “charge sheet” are patently designed to further the BJP’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests.

He said at the outset, Pakistan had rejected India’s baseless allegations and expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information. India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said the timing of the Pulwama attack, just two months before the Lok Sabha elections in India, and the fact that explosives used in the attack were collected from inside the IIOJK, and the key accused persons in the attack have already been killed by Indian forces, raise too many questions. The world knows well as to who benefited the most from Pulwama attack and drew electoral dividends.

He said it would be recalled that Indian military aircraft engaged in belligerent action against Pakistan on 26th February 2019. The Indian misadventure was effectively countered by the Pakistan Air Force, which resulted in the downing of two Indian warplanes and capture of an Indian pilot. Despite India’s provocations, the Indian pilot was released by Pakistan as a peace gesture.

He said in response to a paper shared by the Indian Government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents. As the information provided by India was incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated, Pakistan shared two Aides-memoir, seeking further information and supporting evidence from India. India has been unable to provide any corroboration of its unfounded allegations.

The Spokesperson said India cannot mislead the world community with its motivated propaganda. Indian allegations against Pakistan seek to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK, grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, and the RSS-BJP regime’s mishandling of domestic issues.

He said Pakistan has been forewarning the international community about India’s use of “false flag” operation and possible ill-conceived misadventure. With the approaching state elections in India, the RSS-BJP ploy of raising the Pakistan bogey again for making electoral gains is palpable.