Pakistan rejects Indian govt announcement regarding occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Monday said that the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, on Monday.

He said in a statement that Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made today by the Indian government regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said no unilateral step by the Indian government can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

He added that as the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

He said Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.