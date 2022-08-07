Pakistan rejects Indian MEA Spokesperson’s remarks criticizing OIC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson criticizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for its statement regarding India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Sunday, said India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable. It is indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ to accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda.’ Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others, the statement said.

The Foreign Office said that OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing over 1.7 billion Muslims and has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who have suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decades long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.

It said Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be. It is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947.

The Foreign Office said the dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for nearly 75 years. The relevant UNSC resolutions pledge to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, India will not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socio-economic growth and development” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth.

In the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.