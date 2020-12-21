Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s denial

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejects the denial by the Indian Min-istry of External Affairs to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

According to official press release issued by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a grave violation of India’s obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which includes the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers.

While expressing Pakistan strong condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle, Pakistan calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions. Pakistan Foreign Office raised the case at UNO and also summoned the Indian Charge’d Affairs to lodged protest against Indian deliberate firing on UNMOGIP while discharging their assigned duties under UM Character.