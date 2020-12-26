Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s claim about IIOJK situation

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejects the Indian Prime Minister’s preposterous and fallacious claims about ‘democracy’ in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following the so-called election of “District Development Council.”

Pakistan Foreign Office categorically rejected the claim of Narendra Modi about the situation in IIOJK here on Saturday.

It was said that the RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns.

While elaborating the human rights situation in the valley, it was mentioned that the ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is one marked by brutal military siege since 5 August 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.

About highlighting ongoing Indian false narrative, it noted that the false Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community. Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan Foreign Office observed that rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.