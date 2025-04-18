Pakistan rejects Indian statement on IIOJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again strongly rejected the Indian External Affairs Ministry statement regarding Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said India’s arbitrary designation of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its so-called union territory is null and void, and ipso facto.

He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized disputed territory whose final status is to be determined in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Spokesperson emphasized that rather than making baseless claims, India should vacate the territory of Jammu and Kashmir under its forcible occupation for the last seventy seven years.

Replying to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan has taken notice of the statement of Indian External Affairs Minister in which he has leveled certain accusations against Pakistan.

He said it is lamentable that the Indian leadership at different level keeps on invoking Pakistan in their personal discourse. The phenomenon shows the incredible obsessions with Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Indian External Affairs Minister remarks that he did not want to spend his precious time in Pakistan are particularly ironical.

He said Pakistan also take firm exception to the Indian leaders continued diatribe in the context of terrorism. India’s false narrative of victim cannot divert international attention from its own dismal human rights record and its involvement in terrorism.