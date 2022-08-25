Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile firing incident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe.

The Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in a statement in Islamabad said, “We have seen India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9th March, 2022 and the decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident.

He said that as expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate. India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the missile launch, he added.

The MFAO Spokesperson said systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in handling of strategic weapons cannot be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error. He said if indeed India has nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency. The imprudent Indian action of March 9, 2022 had jeopardized the peace and security environment of the entire region, he said adding Pakistan’s demonstration of exemplary restraint is a testament of our systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state.

Pakistan reiterates its demand that the Indian Government must immediately provide specific responses to the queries raised by Pakistan after the incident and accedes to its call for a joint probe, the press release added.

