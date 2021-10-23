Pakistan rejects reports of agreement regarding use of Pakistan’s airspace by US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Saturday has rejected the claims made by Cable News Network (CNN) about US nearing an agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to carry out military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press release in response to media queries regarding the matter.

The spokesman said that no such understanding was in place. Pakistan and the US have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations, the press released further stated.

The reaction came after CNN claimed that US is nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

In an article, the foreign media mentioned that sources told Pakistan has expressed a desire to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in exchange for assistance with its own counterterrorism efforts and help in managing the relationship with India.

But the negotiations are ongoing, another source said, and the terms of the agreement, which has not been finalized, could still change.

The air corridor through Pakistan to Afghanistan may become even more critical if and when the US resumes flights into Kabul to fly out American citizens and others who remain in the country, the article read.

The third source said that an agreement was discussed when US officials visited Pakistan, but it’s not yet clear what Pakistan wants or how much the US would be willing to give in return, it further stated.