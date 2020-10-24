Pakistan remains among largest troops contributing country: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has consistently remained one of the largest and most effective Troops Contributing Country consistently over the years where her contingents abroad have played a significant role in normalizing war torn communities, maintaining law and order and ensuring successful transition of political dispensation through supervision of elections.

Performance of Pakistani peacekeepers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on 75th UN anniversary, was widely acknowledged globally by numerous world leaders and UN leadership.

The Pakistani peacekeepers had a long and distinguished history of serving with the United Nations (UN).

“Pakistan has contributed more than 200,000 troops in 46 mission and 28 countries in almost all continents of the world. With the spirit of sacrificing our today for the world’s tomorrow, 158 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives including 24 Officers in the noble cause of helping humanity to build peace and restoring stability in turbulent regions under the auspices of United Nations.”

“The very roots of our commitment with UN for promoting international peace and security stems from the vision of the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which stipulates Pakistan’s resolve to make utmost contribution to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world, while upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter,” it added.

Pakistan had joined the United Nations on 30 September 1947 which marked the beginning of an illustrious era that was unmatched in history.

Pakistan’s support to UN Peacekeeping Operation’s began in 1960, when Pakistan deployed its first ever contingent in United Nations’ Operations in Congo. Taking this initial step forward, over the past 60 years Pakistan has been instrumental in implementing the mandate of United Nations missions across the world; our feats are un-paralleled in this regard, it said.

Presently, Pakistani peacekeepers were deployed in Congo, Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, Darfur, Somalia, Western Sahara, Mali, Abyei and Cyprus, helping humanitarian causes, bringing stability and promoting peace thus building a secure and peaceful world.

Pakistan’s continuous participation in diverse peacekeeping missions was an affirmation of our enduring commitment to the purpose and principles of United Nations Charter despite heavy domestic demands placed on its security forces.

Pakistan is highly appreciative and supportive of UN’s novel initiatives, more notably Strategic Review of Peacekeeping, Force Generation through Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System and Secretary General and Initiative on action for Peace (4AP).

To address the marginalized communities, Pakistan has enhanced focus on gender mainstreaming and female representation in Peacekeeping Missions.

“Pakistan is the first country to deploy Female Engagement Teams (FETs) in peacekeeping missions. Currently 3 FETs comprising 47 Lady Officers were deployed in UN Mission Congo and CAR.

Pakistan has an elaborate Foreign Outreach Progra-mme to engage friendly countries, UN Organizati-ons and International Pe-acekeeping Training Instit-utions. Bilateral activities include 19 Instructor Exc-hange Programmes with five countries, collaboration with seven Internat-ional Training Institutes and Association of Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST with UN Women, UNOC-HA, UNHCR and UN ITS.