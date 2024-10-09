Pakistan removes customs tariffs on Afghanistan’s fruit exports

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban officials, citing the Pakistani Consul General and Commercial Attaché in Herat, have announced that Pakistan has reduced the customs tariff on Afghanistan’s fresh fruits and vegetables to zero.

According to the Taliban, Pakistan has removed the customs tariffs on Afghan pomegranates, grapes, peaches, and tomatoes.

Shamsullah Samim, head of social media for the Taliban’s spokesperson office, wrote on the social media platform X that Kausar Ali Zahid, Pakistan’s commercial attaché in Herat, shared this news during a meeting with Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Taliban governor in Herat, stating that Pakistan has eliminated tariffs on some of Afghanistan’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports.

The Taliban governor in Herat considered the removal of customs tariffs on Afghanistan fruits and vegetables as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

However, last month, videos surfaced on social media showing some Afghan truck drivers stating that many of the fruits in their trucks had spoiled due to delays at Pakistan’s border, causing significant losses for Afghanistan’s traders.

The recent closure of crossings by the Pakistani government has further exacerbated the losses for Afghanistan’s traders, as their goods remain stranded, leading to the spoilage of perishable items like fruits and vegetables. These closures have created significant economic pressure on Afghan businesses, already struggling due to ongoing political tensions.

The continuation of these border issues threatens to severely impact Afghanistan’s trade and economy, particularly for small traders relying on timely deliveries to maintain their livelihoods.