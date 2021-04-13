Pakistan reports 118 coronavirus death in a single day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded its highest number of single-day fatalities from coronavirus this year as the country reported 118 deaths and 4,318 infections during the last 24 hours (Monday), showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.

As per the latest NCOC figures, after the addition of 118 deaths, the toll has now surged to 15,619 whereas the number of total confirmed cases stood at 729,920, after adding 4,318 new ones.

During the past 24 hours (Monday), 3,432 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stood at 638,267. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,034 and the positivity rate stood at 8.54 percent.

As many as 269,474 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 252,974 in Punjab, 100,275 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 66,983 in Islamabad, 20,397 in Balochistan, 14,687 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,130 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,062 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,530 in Sindh, 2,683 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 617 in Islamabad, 407 in Azad Kashmir, 217 in Balochistan and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan. The health facilities across Pakistan conducted at least 50,520 Covid detection tests, taking the total number of tests to 10,829,994 since the first case was reported early last year.

Punjab: Authorities reported 74 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,062.

The province now has 252,974 confirmed cases; it reported 2,515 new infections after conducting 27,230 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.24 percent. There were 1,952 new recoveries recorded, leaving 205,912 fully recovered, and 40,000 active cases of the virus.

Sindh: Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 269,474; it reported 348 new infections after conducting 8,642 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.03 percent.

The province reported no new deaths, maintaining toll at 4,530, while its recoveries rose by 146 to 257,950. Overall, the province now has 6,994 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: During the past 24 hours (Monday), the provincial government recorded 680 new infections after conducting 5,896 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.53 percent.

Overall, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 100,275. It recorded 32 new deaths and 670 recoveries, raising toll to 2,683 and recoveries to 84,522. There are currently 13,070 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan: The province raised its confirmed cases to 20,397 with 76 new infections after conducting 960 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.92 percent.

There were two deaths and 22 recoveries, leaving 217 fatalities and 19,397 fully recovered. There are now 783 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Islamabad: The federal capital raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 603 to 66,983 after conducting 6,251 tests; a positivity ratio of 9.65 percent.

There were 6 deaths and 537 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 617 casualties; 53,441 recovered; and 12,925 active cases.

GB: Gilgit-Baltistan recorded three new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 560 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent; it now has 5,130 confirmed cases.

The region reported no new deaths and 11 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,928 fully recovered people. There are currently 99 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Azad Kashmir: In AJK, confirmed cases rose by 93 to 14,687 after conducting 891 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.44 percent.

There were four deaths and 96 recoveries, leaving 407 fatalities and 12,117 fully recovered. It now has 2,163 active cases of COVID-19.