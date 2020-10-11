Pakistan reports 12 more deaths by coronavirus in one day

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 318,932. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,570, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 666 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,687 in Punjab, 38,329 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,296 in Islamabad, 15,520 in Balochistan, 3,045 in Azad Kashmir and 3,924 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,549 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,257 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 188 in Islamabad, 89 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,857,845 coronavirus tests and 28,893 in last 24 hours. 303,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 483 patients are in critical condition.