Pakistan reports 131 more deaths, 4,207 new infections in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another 131 people lost their lives to coronavirus whereas 4,207 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours (Wednesday) across Pakistan, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 131 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 19,987 whereas the number of confirmed cases stood at 890,391 after adding 4,207 new ones.

During the past 24 hours (Wednesday), 4,171 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 804,122.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,282, while the positivity rate was reported at 8.2 percent.

As many as 303,323 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 331,102 in Punjab, 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,789 in Islamabad, 24,223 in Balochistan, 18,469 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,452 in Gilgit Baltistan.