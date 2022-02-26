Pakistan reports 14 coronavirus deaths, 1,207 infections in last 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported another 14 coronavirus deaths and 1,207 infections during the last 24 hours (Friday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 14 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,153 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,507,657 after adding the fresh 1,207 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), 53,625 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.25 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,117.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), as many as 25, 313 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,440,292. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 37,212.

As many as 567,000 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,789 in Punjab, 215,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,240 in Islamabad, 35,322 in Balochistan, 42,909 in Azad Kashmir and 11,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,493 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,062 in Sindh, 6,237 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Rome ditches Sputnik V –

Rome’s Latium region says it is suspending collaboration with Russia over the Sputnik V Covid vaccine, which involved helping with testing and funding, due to the invasion of Ukraine.

– Swedish report –

Sweden made the right decision not to impose a lockdown early on in the Covid pandemic, but should have introduced more measures earlier, a government-appointed commission says.

– US vaccines for Bangladesh –

The United States is shipping more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh, making it the biggest recipient of Washington’s global donations, the White House says.

– Hong Kong prison outbreak –

The Omicron virus is spreading through Hong Kong prisons where 200 inmates have been infected with hundreds of political activists and protesters held behind bars.

– Nearly six million dead –

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,925,534 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources Friday.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 944,831, followed by Brazil on 647,390 and India 513,226.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.