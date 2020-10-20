Pakistan reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 625 fresh cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 14 coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,673.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 625 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 324,084.

There are a total of 9,461 active cases of the coronavirus as 307,950 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 141,134 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 101,760 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,708, Balochistan 15,704, Islamabad 18,187, Gilgit Baltistan 4,084 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,507.

As many as 805 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, 80 of whom are said to be on vents.

Earlier today, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that daily Covid-19 death rate spiked to 140 per cent last week as compared with the mortality rate recorded few weeks back.

He tweeted: “Last week daily covid mortality was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop’s & the results have started to show.”