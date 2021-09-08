Pakistan reports 3,902 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen its daily coronavirus caseload mostly hover between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month now as the country continues its fight against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 100 for over a week.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Command and Operation Centre reported 3,902 coronavirus cases after 60,537 tests were taken and 83 deaths.

The new cases raised the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 1,190,136 and of deaths to 26,413, NCOC stats showed.

This brings the positivity rate to 6.44%. Since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been under 7% on 14 out of 16 days.

A total of 1,071,976 people have so far recovered from the virus, while the total number of active cases in the country fell to 91,747.

Pakistan is reporting 3,730 new infections on average each day, 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 63,319,214 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 14.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,216,860 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 36 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.