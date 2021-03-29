Pakistan reports 4,525 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,525 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours (Sunday), the latest data from the National Command and Control (NCOC) shows. There were 41 more causalities related to the deadly disease as the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 14,256 that represents a ratio of 2.2%.

The third wave of the coronavirus is showing no signs of abating as the coronavirus positivity ratio crossed 11% on Monday. According to the latest figures, 4,525 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 40,369 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 659,116 that returned positive after conducting 10,107,095 total tests so far.

The number of active cases in the country is 46,663 with 3,055 patients in critical condition. There were 2,268 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 598,197 with a 90.8% recovery rate.

The NCOC also identified 19 districts of the country that have a high positivity ratio. The identified districts were Swat (23%), Peshawar (22%), Nowshehra (19%), Lahore (17%), Rawalpindi (15%), Faisalabad (15%), Sargodha (12%), Sialkot (12%), Malakand (12%), Swabi (12%), Multan (12%), Mandi Bahauddin (11%), Gujranwala (10%), Okara (9%), Rahim Yar Khan (9%), Toba Tek Singh (9%), Bahawalpur (8%), Dir Lower (8%), Gujrat (7%).

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 2,309 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 215,227 with 23,104 active cases. In Punjab, 17 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 6,246. With 1580 new recoveries, 185,877 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

The most affected province Sindh has recorded 282 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 264,889 with 4,629 active cases. In Sindh, no new death reported related to the deadly disease as the death toll remains 4,491. With 98 new recoveries, 255,769 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 922 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 85,531 with 8,408 active cases. The province reported 18 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 2,301. With 352 new recoveries, 74,822 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan has recorded another 28 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 19,525 with 273 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll remained at 206. With 18 new recoveries, 19,046 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 856 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 56,450 with 8,825 active cases. With 2 new deaths reported in the Federal Capital as the virus death toll reached 561. With 149 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 47,064 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 117 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,484 with 1,376 active cases. With 4 new deaths reported, the death toll reached 336. There were 71 new recoveries in the AJK as 10,760 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 11 new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached at 5,010 with 48 active cases. No new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 103. There were also no new recoveries reported as well as patients recovered from the deadly disease remained at 4,859.