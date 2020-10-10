Pakistan reports 671 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,558.

As many as 33,365 samples were tested during this period, out of which 671 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 318,266 with the addition of 671 new cases. There are 8,646 active Covid-19 cases as 303,061 patients have recuperated from the disease.

More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far. 475 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 139,910 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 100,484, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,273, Balochistan 15,498, Islamabad 17,210, Gilgit Baltistan 3,900, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,991.

Yesterday, the NCOC observed that the coronavirus situation can become critical if SOPs are violated by wedding halls and rolled out a set of new guidelines for them to prevent the resurgence of cases. As per the new SOPs, only 300 guests inside the halls and 500 guests for the outdoor function will be allowed. The duration of ceremonies has also been reduced to two hours.