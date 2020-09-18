Pakistan reports 752 more coronavirus cases, nine die in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 752 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected across the country over the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally of infections to 304,386.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nine more people died from the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll from the virus to 6,408.

A total of 33,865 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 752 turned out to be positive. Thus far, 291,683 people have recuperated from the infection as the number of active cases stands at 6,295.

514 more Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours.

’30 million cases’

Global coronavirus cases exceeded the 30 million mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths from the virus has reached 943,203, with recoveries topping 20.39 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 6.66 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 197,500.