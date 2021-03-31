Pakistan reports 78 coronavirus deaths, 4,457 new infections in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 78 deaths and 4,757 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 43,965 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.82 percent – during the last 24 hours (Tuesday), showed figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning.

As per the NCOC data, after the addition of nearly 5,000 new infections, the number of positive cases in Pakistan has now surged to 667,957 with the countrywide tally of fatalities jumping to 14,434, after adding the 78 new ones. Punjab has now become the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 6,365 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab 4,497 in Sindh, 2,342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 568 in Islamabad, 352 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 207 in Balochistan and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 265,433 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 220,392 in Punjab, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 10,197,329 coronavirus tests and 43,965 during the last 24 hours (Tuesday) whereas 603,126 patients have recovered and 3,197 patients were in critical condition.

Punjab: Authorities reported 46 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,365. The province now has 220,392 confirmed cases; it reported 2,698 new infections after conducting 20,983 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.86 percent.

There were 1,577 new recoveries recorded, leaving 188,562 fully recovered, and 25,465 active cases of the virus.

Sindh: Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 265,433; it reported 275 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 7,853 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent.

The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 4,497, while its recoveries rose by 100 to 256,052. Overall, the province now has 4,884 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,011 new infections after conducting 7,650 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.21 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 87,055.

It recorded 23 new deaths, raising toll to 2,342, while its recoveries have risen by 908 to 76,232. There are currently 8,481 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan: The province raised its confirmed cases to 19,557 with 22 new infections after conducting 488 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.51 percent.

There were no deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 207 fatalities and 19,090 fully recovered. There are now 260 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Islamabad: The federal capital raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 629 to 57,833 after conducting 5,976 tests; a positivity ratio of 10.52 percent.

There were 5 deaths and 187 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 568 casualties; 47,458 recovered; and 9,807 active cases.

Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit-Baltistan reported 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 207 tests; it now has 5,024 confirmed cases.

The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,867 fully recovered people. There are currently 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Azad Kashmir: In Azad Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 114 to 12,663 after conducting 808 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.11 percent.

There were 2 deaths and 53 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 352 fatalities and 10,865 fully recovered. It now has 1,446 active cases of COVID-19.