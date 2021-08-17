Pakistan reports 95 more corona deaths in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another 95 people breathed their last and 3,221 were infected by coronavirus amid plunging positivity rate throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Monday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 95 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 24,573 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,105,300 after adding the fresh 3,221 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Monday), a total of 54,204 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.68 percent.

During the last 24 hours (Monday), as many as 4,291 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 993,304. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 87,423.

As many as 413,379 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 373,718 in Punjab, 153,134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,402 in Islamabad, 31,632 in Balochistan, 29,593 in Azad Kashmir and 9,442 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,412 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 6,475 in Sindh, 4,679 in KP, 837 in Islamabad, 669 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan and 166 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– No spectator Paralympics –

Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics, which start on August 24, over coronavirus fears as Japan battles record infections, after similar rules were in place for the Olympics.

– New Iran measures –

New measures come into force aimed at reining in record coronavirus deaths in Iran, including restrictions on driving between provinces until August 27 as well as the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops until Sunday.

– Sri Lanka sacks health minister –

Sri Lanka’s president demotes the health minister who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to battle Covid-19 as infections and deaths hit record highs.

– Serbia booster shots –

Serbia will offer a third Covid-19 “booster” shot to its population from Tuesday, as the country battles an uptick in cases, largely among unvaccinated citizens.

– Over 4.3 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,361,805 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 621,635 deaths, followed by Brazil with 569,058, India with 431,642, Mexico with 248,380 and Peru with 197,393.