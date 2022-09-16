Pakistan reports 98 corona infections, no death

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 98 more coronavirus infections and no fatality during the last 24 hours (Thursday), showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday morning

According to NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,604 while the number of total infections now stood at 1,571,628 after adding the fresh 98 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 14,467 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.68 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 85.

India logs 6,298 new cases, 23 deaths

India recorded 6,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,45,22,777.

The country also reported 23 new Covid related deaths, taking the death tally to 5,28,273.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 46,748 which accounts for 2.04 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,961 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756.