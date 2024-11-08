Pakistan reports another polio case from Balochistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported another polio case as Balochistan’s polio cases reached 24 in the ongoing year.

As per details, this is the 24th polio case reported from Jafarabad this year, highlighting concerns about the ongoing transmission of the virus in the region.

It’s worth mentioning here that the recent rise in polio cases in Pakistan has sparked concerns for international organizations.

According to sources, the international organization has called on Pakistan to implement emergency measures.

Sources revealed that Pakistan has assured the international organizations of taking swift action to control polio.

Furthermore, these organizations who work to combat the polio virus likely to visit Pakistan later this month.

It is important to note that earlier Regional Reference Laboratory for Eradication at the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed the detection of 48th Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.

On 8 November 2024, the lab confirmed the detection of WPV1 in a male child from DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DI Khan is among the polio-endemic districts in southern KP.

It was third case from DI Khan and 48th case from Pakistan at large this year. So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13from Sindh, ten from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.