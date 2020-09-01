Pakistan reports four deaths by coronavirus in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,298.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 300 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 296,149.

As many as 20,882 samples were tested, out of which 264 turned to be positive.

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,881 as 280,970 patients have recuperated. Besides, 1,044 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 92 are on ventilators.

Six Million Cases

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed six million as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.