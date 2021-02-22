Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since mid-November

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 16 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 572,334. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,617 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,160 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 256,220 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 167,819 in Punjab 71,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,485 in Islamabad, 18,988 in Balochistan, 9,828 in Azad Kashmir and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 572,334 24,226 535,491 94 % 12,617 2 %

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 9,828 569 8,971 91 % 288 3 % Islamabad 43,485 1,630 41,363 95 % 492 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,951 28 4,821 97 % 102 2 % Balochistan 18,988 81 18,708 99 % 199 1 % KPK 71,043 2,122 66,885 94 % 2,036 3 % Sindh 256,220 12,817 239,111 93 % 4,292 2 % Punjab 167,819 6,979 155,632 93 % 5,208 3 %

Furthermore 5,208 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,292 in Sindh, 2,036 in KP, 492 in Islamabad, 288 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,718,555 coronavirus tests and 32,313 in the last 24 hours. 535,491 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,605 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News