Pakistan reports six more deaths by coronavirus in one day

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 301,481. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,379, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 526 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 131,880 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,679 in Punjab, 36,942 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,901 in Islamabad, 13,483 in Balochistan, 2,400 in Azad Kashmir and 3,196 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,443 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,217 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 74 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,939,790 coronavirus tests and 31,411 in last 24 hours. 289,429 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 534 patients are in critical condition.