Pakistan reports three more polio cases as tally reaches 55

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported three more polio cases, bringing the total number of cases to 55 this year.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the new cases were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, and Jaffarabad.

The NEOC confirmed that two girls from Dera Ismail Khan and Zhob, and a boy from Jaffarabad, were diagnosed with polio. This year, six polio cases have been reported from southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

In Balochistan, two more polio cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 26 this year. The cases were reported from Zhob and Jaffarabad.

It’s worth mentioning here that the recent rise in polio cases in Pakistan has sparked concerns for international organizations.

According to sources, the international organization has called on Pakistan to implement emergency measures.

Sources revealed that Pakistan has assured the international organizations of taking swift action to control polio.

Furthermore, these organizations who work to combat the polio virus likely to visit Pakistan later this month.