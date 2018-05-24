Pakistan restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to put a limited restriction on exhibition/ screening of Indian films during the period around Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, said a notification issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The action has been taken “in order to revive and promote local film industry in Pakistan”, said the notification. “The restriction shall remain in force for two days before and two weeks after Eid days.”

The importers/ distributors of the foreign films have been directed to restrain from the screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the above mentioned time period.

Advertisements