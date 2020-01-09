Pakistan, Russia agree on joint efforts for ensuring regional peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Thursday agreed for joint efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region, that has witnessed rising tensions among the United States (US) and Iran after both sides hit military targets of each other in Iraq.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed issues pertaining to soaring tensions in the Middle East and the overall situation in the region.

Qureshi said that an increase in tensions among the states could dent a severe blow to peace and stability in the region. “Both sides have to show restraint in order to overcome the current escalated situation,” he said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister further conveyed that the country would not become a party to any conflict in the region. “We will never allow our soil to be used against any regional or neighbouring country,” he stressed.

On January 06, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi giving a policy statement over the evolving situation in the Middle East in the Senate session said Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

“Pakistan can play a role in reconciliation, peace, and stability, but will not augment fire of war in the region,” said Qureshi, adding that he had talked to his regional counterparts, including Iran and emphasized on exercising utmost restraint to avoid any conflict in the region.

Expressing apprehensions on the implications on the recent incident of the killing of Iranian commander in US attack in Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this may lead the region to further instability, especially chances of destabilization of Iraq and Syria have increased.

He urged the international community, the United Nations, and other world bodies to play their due role in averting any conflict in the region.