Pakistan, Russia agree to boost coop

MOSCOW (Agencies) Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of trade, energy, education, culture, security and counter-terrorism. The understanding was reached during delegation level talks between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The discussions covered the entire range of bilateral relations with a special focus on trade and economic relations, energy cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two sides also agreed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges for mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

In their discussion on regional situation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari apprised the Russian side on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also briefed the Russian delegation on Pakistan’s perspective on stability and security in South Asia and gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.