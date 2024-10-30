Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in maritime security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in maritime security and naval technology.

An understanding to this effect was reached at a meeting between Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, views were exchanged on professional matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security situation, and bilateral naval cooperation.

They also discussed various aspects of cooperation, including bilateral training, visits of naval warships, and joint naval exercises between the two naval forces.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Pakistan values its relationship with the Russian Federation and seeks a long-term multifaceted partnership.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s continuous efforts and high commitment to maritime security in the region.