Pakistan, Russia foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace process in Moscow

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday, on the final leg of a four-nation tour as part of the Pakistani government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood.

Qureshi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process, during a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.

The two dignitaries also held discussions on bilateral ties and the regional situation, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Afghanistan, Iran and China where he held talks with his counterparts and other high-ranking officials on regional peace and stability in the context of Afghan peace process.

During these meetings, Qureshi renewed Pakistan’s commitment to assist in furthering peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation, especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages.