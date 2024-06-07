Pakistan & Russia signed agreement on Cooperation in Railways at SPIEF

F.P. Report

SAINT PETERSBURG : On the sidelines of 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Railway Sector on 7 June 2024.

Through this MoU, the two sides aim to look for opportunities to implement railways up-gradation projects and other initiatives of this vital sector. The MoU also sets the tone for potential future collaboration between the relevant companies operating in this sector, and aims to promote and facilitate international cargo transport.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali from Pakistan side and Deputy Transport Minister Mr. D.S. Zverev from the Russian side.