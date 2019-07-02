Pakistan, Russian agree to expand defence ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov on Tuesday met with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the PAF, both the dignitaries agreed to further expand mutual cooperation and defence ties.

Matters of bilateral interests, bilateral cooperation, regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, read the statement.

On the occasion, the Russian army commander hailed the professional expertise of PAF and its role in war against terrorism.

A smartly-turned out contingent of PAF presented guard of honour to the Russian military chief upon arrival at the Air Headquarters.

Earlier on June 15, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Russian President Viladimir Putin had appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for promoting regional peace and security.

While talking to media, he had said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Viladimir Putin had met briefly on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

PM Khan had also took the Russian President into confidence on Kashmir’s situation, Qureshi had told reporters.